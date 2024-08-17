Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Stock Price Down 4%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 173,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 306,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Cansortium Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

