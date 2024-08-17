Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Insider Olymbec Investments Inc. Acquires 63,500 Shares

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Free Report) insider Olymbec Investments Inc. bought 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $43,700.70.

Olymbec Investments Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Olymbec Investments Inc. bought 48,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $30,048.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Olymbec Investments Inc. bought 6,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $4,920.00.

Cannara Biotech Stock Performance

About Cannara Biotech

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

