Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Insider Olymbec Investments Inc. Acquires 63,500 Shares

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Free Report) insider Olymbec Investments Inc. bought 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $43,700.70.
Olymbec Investments Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 26th, Olymbec Investments Inc. bought 48,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $30,048.00.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Olymbec Investments Inc. bought 6,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $4,920.00.
Cannara Biotech Stock Performance
About Cannara Biotech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cannara Biotech
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.