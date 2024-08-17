Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $3.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of STIM opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In related news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

