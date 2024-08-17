Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPB. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.40.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 517,550 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
