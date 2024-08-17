Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Up 7.1%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.81. 141,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 478,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Caleres alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAL

Caleres Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $795,512.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,056.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,952 shares of company stock worth $2,242,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.