Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Sells $24,074.82 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Courtney Mather sold 693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $24,074.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,307,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $56.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

