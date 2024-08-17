Cadre Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cadre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of CDRE opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cadre has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after buying an additional 206,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cadre by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 113,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 30.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 95,233 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 59.9% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 220,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 82,501 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

