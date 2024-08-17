Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Down 1.5%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 45,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 131,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Cabral Gold Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Get Cabral Gold alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cabral Gold

In other news, insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 203,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$67,436.60. Company insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.