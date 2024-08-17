Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Bumble from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bumble from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Bumble from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.62.

Bumble Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.19 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bumble

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bumble by 17.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,042,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,057 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 1,589.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 179,757 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

