Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $103.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

