Brookstone Capital Management Sells 52,374 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,374 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,812,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. 1,558,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,184. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.