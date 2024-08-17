Brookstone Capital Management Sells 39,016 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,016 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 4.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $34,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. 11,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $747.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

