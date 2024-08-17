Brookstone Capital Management Sells 34,188 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,188 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.37% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 579,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 130.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 24,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.54. 2,370,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,352. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $88.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

