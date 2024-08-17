Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,849 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.08. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

