Brookstone Capital Management Sells 17,333 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,333 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after buying an additional 354,872 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,865,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,764,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $100.55. 3,638,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

