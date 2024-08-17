Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $68,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $190.97. The company had a trading volume of 610,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $191.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

