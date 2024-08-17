Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 279,293 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. 1,343,184 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

