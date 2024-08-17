Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. 528,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,100. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $96.09.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

