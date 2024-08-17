Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,453,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 72,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000.

QQQM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,707. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

