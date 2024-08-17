Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.74. 2,789,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

