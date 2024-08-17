Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.54 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.82% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $211,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:KJAN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $35.98. 10,274 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

