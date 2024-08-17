Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.06 Million Stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,345 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.10% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 241,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 129,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 66,843 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $52.99. 697,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

