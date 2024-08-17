Brookstone Capital Management Has $21.25 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,630 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,147. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
