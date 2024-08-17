Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 762.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 331.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,523,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,747,000 after acquiring an additional 109,662 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total value of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,684 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,863. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.00. 1,090,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.63 and a 200-day moving average of $296.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

