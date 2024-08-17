Brookstone Capital Management Has $123.15 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,249,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,419 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $123,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,507,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,501. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.