Brookstone Capital Management Has $11.74 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,884 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

