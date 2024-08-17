Brookstone Capital Management Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.14% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DYNF. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $156,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

DYNF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $47.77. 686,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,464. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

