Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $28,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $922.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,824. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $876.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $878.93 and a 200-day moving average of $804.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

