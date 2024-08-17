Brookstone Capital Management Buys 25,578 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 512.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 129,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,109. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.