Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 13,216 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

TLT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.44. 28,540,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,528,695. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.