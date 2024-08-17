Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 11,087 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 559,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 272,997 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 461,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $95.11. The stock had a trading volume of 82,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,554. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

