Brokers Offer Predictions for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.80.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $88.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.87 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 81.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.