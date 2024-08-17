Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target at $349.64

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

ZBRA stock opened at $344.14 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.38.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

