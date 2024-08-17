Brokerages Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) PT at $13.43

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Western Union by 52.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Western Union by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

