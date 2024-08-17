Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT at $220.25

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $196.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.54 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.42 and its 200 day moving average is $187.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $2,825,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,527,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.