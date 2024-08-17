Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $182.13

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $157.80 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.