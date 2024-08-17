Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT at $87.33

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Northern Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.