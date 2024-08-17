Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Price Target at GBX 56.83

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 56.83 ($0.73).

A number of research firms recently commented on LLOY. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 58.90 ($0.75) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.53. The firm has a market cap of £37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.67 ($0.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 1.06 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

