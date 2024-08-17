Brokerages Set LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LENZ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,009,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,621,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LENZ opened at $22.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73. LENZ Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

