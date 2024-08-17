Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) PT at $7.06

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 151.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 845,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 366,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

