Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Broadwind in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 324,226 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at $664,523.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

