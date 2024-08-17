Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,161,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

