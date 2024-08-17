Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

