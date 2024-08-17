Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 358 ($4.57) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 259 ($3.31).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.96) price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Bridgepoint Group Price Performance

Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BPT stock opened at GBX 305.20 ($3.90) on Tuesday. Bridgepoint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.40 ($3.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,815.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

