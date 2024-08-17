Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Branicks Group Price Performance

DDCCF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Branicks Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.81.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

