Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Branicks Group Price Performance
DDCCF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Branicks Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.81.
About Branicks Group
