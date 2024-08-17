Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the July 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter worth $77,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Bragg Gaming Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,453. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

