Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 216.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.