Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Braemar Hotels & Resorts
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.