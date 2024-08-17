Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Borealis Foods Stock Performance

BRLS remained flat at $8.06 on Friday. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,747. Borealis Foods has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52.

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

