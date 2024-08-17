Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $85,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded down $15.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,618.86. The company had a trading volume of 196,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,010. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,810.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3,686.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

