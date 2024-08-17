BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Position Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,655 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 158,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XHLF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 111,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,988. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

